Kendall Jenner's Most Adorable Pictures With Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, And Fai Khadra

Kendall Jenner is an American supermodel best known for her notable work with Victoria's Secret. The young personality also features on her family drama reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Some celebrities and their friends have given major friendship goals to all of their fans. One such celebrity is Kendall Jenner. Check out Kendall Jenner's pictures with the personalities she is close to.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have made headlines time and again and often give major BFF goals to their fans and followers. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were introduced by Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are not only best friends, but they are kind of related to each other through their parent's marriages and divorces. From massive fashion events to low-key fun trips, these two models are true BFF goals.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is one of Kendall Jenner's closest friends from the industry. In an interview, Kendall had revealed that she is best friends with both the Hadid sisters. Reportedly, the two have been close since their high school days. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have made headlines again and are giving major BFF goals to their fans and followers.

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra have been hitting the headlines ever since Kendall has joked about starting a family with him. The duo is also rumoured to be dating. Kendall and Fai's Instagram is filled with their pictures, describing their adorable friendship. Fai Khadra is a Palestinian model.

Promo Image Credits - Kendall Jenner's Instagram

