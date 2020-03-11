Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Stunning Photos Together

Both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are among the most popular celebrities in the world today. A trend sparked by them goes viral in just a matter of seconds. Kendall Jenner is best known for her ramp walks for some high-end fashion designers at major events like The New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

The duo is also a part of the popular American television reality show titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The sisters display their bond in very different ways. However, the two are often seen taken pictures together that fans love watching. Having said that, here's taking a look at some of the best pictures of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner together:

Kendall Jenner's best pictures with Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner can be seen posing in twinning bikinis on their trip to the Bahamas. This is one of the best pictures of the duo that has taken the internet by storm. They can be seen sporting the same yellow swimsuits with green and blue stripes.

Kendall and Kylie transformed themselves into aqua and fire goddess at the MET 2019. Kylie's mermaid look is stunning, while Kendall Jenner won everyone's hearts with her fire lit costume. The Jenners rocked the costumes they wore.

This is yet another best picture of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner that was taken when they were shooting for their collaborated brand, Kylie and Kendall. The filming was done by Sasha Samsonova. Have a look:

Here, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner can be seen sporting contrasting hair colours. Kylie can be seen sporting a blonde hair colour and Kendall can be seen in a black outfit. Check out the picture:

