Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Slay The Ramp Once Again At London Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have once again slayed the runway together. The trio had earlier walked together in the New York Spring/ Summer 2020 Fashion Week for Tom Ford. This time it was the London-based brand Burberry which got these three names to walk for it wearing their coveted Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for Burberry's Fall/Winter 2020 collection wearing a black ensemble. She sported a black catsuit with a V-neck. This was layered with a brown bat-wing jacket with red and black details. Her accessories included a red and white ribbed choker and a black purse. Her hair was kept open in a sleek style with minimal makeup on her face.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Twin On Runway In Sheer Outfits | See Pics

Bella Hadid

After Gigi Hadid, it was her sister Bella Hadid who turned heads on the runway of Burberry in London Fashion Week 2020. She sported a beige bodycon dress with a bold slit in front. She paired it with a nude coloured bag and boots. Her cropped hair was kept open in a sleek style.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Being Criticized For Not Having A 'perfect Body'; Read

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, who recently made a name for her in the fashion industry, also walked Burberry's ramp in the London Fashion Week 2020. She wore the iconic Burberry tartan plaid dress. The dress was a sleeveless bodycon with white sheer detailing on the bottom. Her runway look was complete with white boots and a plaid purse. She also sported a black choker and gold earrings. Her makeup and hair were kept minimalistic like the other two models.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Dating Zayn Malik Again With A Cute Picture On Instagram

Also Read: Bella & Gigi Hadid's Claim To Fame: All You Need To Know About Their Modelling Journey

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Has Been Chosen As One Of The LVMH Prize Panel Members

Image source: Bella Hadid Instagram, Gigi Hadid Instagram, Kendall Jenner Instagram