When Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Redefined BFF Goals, See Pictures

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner never fail to surprise their fans and followers, be it their vacation pictures or their splendid fashion statements.The duo is always the talk of the town. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have made headlines again and are giving major BFF goals to their fans and followers.In a recent interview, Gigi Hadid revealed how they were related to each other. Gigi explained that her mother married David Foster, who was married to Linda Jenner and she was Bruce Jenner's (Kendall Jenner's father) ex-wife. And they were related through divorced marriages. Here are the times when Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were BFF goals.

When they swapped their hair colours

Paris Fashion Week is one of the most prestigious events you can be a part of as a designer or model. So, when Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were both asked to walk in Balmain's show back in March of 2016, they jumped at the opportunity. Most models who walked the ramp sported wigs that were in contrast to their natural hair colour. And it looks like this made Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner swap their hair colours.

Attaining fashion weeks together

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are two amazing American models. As the duo settles for a similar career path, Gigi-Kendall are usually seen attending the fashion weeks together. It all started when the pair was snapped at SS16 NY Fashion Week.

Watching sports matches together

Both Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are reportedly fond of basketball, football and other similar sports. There have been several instances when Gigi and Kendall Jenner were spotted having a gala time at the stadium. Check out their pictures.

Vacation goals

From Coachella with the squad to partying in LA, Kendall and Gigi Hadid have travelled together many times.The duo is usually spotted going places, partying and having a girls' night out together.Check out their vacation pictures.

