Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Appearances In TV Shows And Films

Kendall Jenner garnered huge popularity during her Victoria Secret modelling days. She is currently busy working for her upcoming project titled NEW, which is a series based on fashion. The model has worked in various commercial campaigns and photoshoots and also appeared in various runways for high-end fashion designers during major events like New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Apart from working for several editorials and cover shoots, the actor has also made an appearance in a few Hollywood movies and shows. Here's taking a look at the instances when the actor was spotted on the big screen:

Hawaii Five-0

Kendall Jenner made her appearance in the third season of the crime drama series Hawaii Five-0. The series aired in the year 2012 and concluded in 2013. Kendall Jenner made her acting debut with Hawaii Five-0. Kendall Jenner appeared in the episode titled I Ka Wa Mamua. She played the role of a shop clerk who has a conversation with Scott (character) while he carries out his daddy duty. Have a look at the trailer:

The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange

The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange is a TV show that is based on the characters from the series The Annoying Orange. The series is created by Dane Boedighweimer and Spencer Grove. The preview of the web series aired in the year 2012 and the show concluded with a total of two seasons and sixty episodes. Kendall Jenner was a special guest star in the web series essaying the role of a Strawberry.

Ocean's 8

Helmed by Gary Ross and produced by Steven Soderbergh and Susan Ekins, the movie is a continuation of the iconic Ocean's trilogy. The comedy flick features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina. The movie essays a group of ladies who are guided by Debbie Ocean, who is the sister of Danny Ocean (characters from the Ocean ). Kendall Jenner made a cameo appearance in the movie. Along with her, Kylie Jenner, Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, and others also made special appearances in the film.

