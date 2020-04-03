Kendall Jenner's Various Hairstyles Will Give You Some Major Hair Goals; See Pictures Here

Kendall Jenner is popularly known for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She launched her modelling career in 2009 with the help of her "momager" Kris Jenner. Jenner was named the highest-paid model in Forbes magazine.

Also read: 'KUWTK 18' Starts Off With A Physical Fight As Kim Accuses Kendall, Kylie & Kourtney

The model has achieved a great deal in life and is now among the elite models in the world. She is the brand ambassador for several companies and has walked the red carpet for leading designers around the world, which has warranted her trying out a variety of hairstyles and makeup looks. She is also quite active on her Instagram and often experiments with her look. Take a look at Kendall Jenner's photos with different hairdos.

Also read: Kendall Jenner Clears The Air; Clarifies She Is NOT Going Out During Self-quarantine

The model posted this photo from the Versace show, when she was backstage. She looks suave in the silver shimmery outfit. Also, she is wearing her hair pulled back with a deep side parting in this look.

She looks like an 80s model in this look. Her hairdo is looking classy and stylish. Check out more photos from Kendall Jenner's Instagram below.

This picture is from the time when the model posed at the Met Gala in 2017. She is rocking a short hairstyle in this look. Her black dress also looks elegant and alluring.

In this look, the model has gone blonde. Kendall's mirror shots are always iconic. She is also donning an animal-printed outfit in this one.

This is from the time when she attended the Longchamp event. Kendall's sleek hairdo enables her to look stylish and elegant. The model always carries herself well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.