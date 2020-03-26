The Debate
Kendall Jenner Clears The Air; Clarifies She Is NOT Going Out During Self-quarantine

Hollywood News

When a fan asked Kendall Jenner to stay inside after seeing her Instagram story, the model quickly cleared out the confusion and say she was in self-quarantine.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Recently, Kendall Jenner was slammed by her fans for not taking social distancing and self-quarantine seriously amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. However, the model quickly gave a fitting reply back to her fans. She made it perfectly clear that she is taking the above-mentioned precautions very seriously and also following them through.

Fans urge Kendall Jenner to stay inside but she clears the confusion

The feud started when on March 24 when Kendall Jenner on Instagram story posted a video of herself starting the engine of her red convertible. As a caption, the 24-year-old added “Just had to start her up”. However, fans were quick to come up and point it out, asking her to practice social distancing.

One fan reshared the image and urged Kendall Jenner to stay home. However, another quickly came to the model’s defence saying Kendall was just starting the car which not the same as driving it. The former then apologised. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner herself posted a comment clearing up the confusion.

social distancing kendall jenner's photos kendall jenner on instagram kendall jenner news social distancing kendall jenner's photos kendall jenner on instagram kendall jenner news social distancing kendall jenner's photos kendall jenner on instagram kendall jenner news social distancing kendall jenner's photos kendall jenner on instagram kendall jenner news social distancing kendall jenner's photos kendall jenner on instagram kendall jenner news social distancing kendall jenner's photos kendall jenner on instagram kendall jenner news

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Shares Pic With Kendall Jenner Amid Fighting Rumours

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Gets Interviewed By Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Kendall Jenner

Also Read: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Slay The Ramp Once Again At London Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner's photos on Instagram shows how the model has been spending her quarantine. Recently, she also posted pictures of her friends to emphasize how much she is missing them. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also Read: Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Twin On Runway In Sheer Outfits | See Pics

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Outfits That Are A Perfect Inspiration For Every Kind Of Date Night

 

 

 

First Published:
