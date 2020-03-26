Kendall Jenner Clears The Air; Clarifies She Is NOT Going Out During Self-quarantine

Recently, Kendall Jenner was slammed by her fans for not taking social distancing and self-quarantine seriously amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. However, the model quickly gave a fitting reply back to her fans. She made it perfectly clear that she is taking the above-mentioned precautions very seriously and also following them through.

Fans urge Kendall Jenner to stay inside but she clears the confusion

The feud started when on March 24 when Kendall Jenner on Instagram story posted a video of herself starting the engine of her red convertible. As a caption, the 24-year-old added “Just had to start her up”. However, fans were quick to come up and point it out, asking her to practice social distancing.

One fan reshared the image and urged Kendall Jenner to stay home. However, another quickly came to the model’s defence saying Kendall was just starting the car which not the same as driving it. The former then apologised. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner herself posted a comment clearing up the confusion.

oh okay HAHAHA i thought shes goingg to roam around 😂 sorry — nichole ✨ (@blessedjenners) March 25, 2020

of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously... but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Eag62A7eNV — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner's photos on Instagram shows how the model has been spending her quarantine. Recently, she also posted pictures of her friends to emphasize how much she is missing them. Take a look:

