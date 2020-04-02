'KUWTK 18' Starts Off With A Physical Fight As Kim Accuses Kendall, Kylie & Kourtney

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aka KUWTK just launched their 18th season on March 26, 2020. While KUWTK has its fair share of dramas and controversies, this time it seems to have started early from the first season itself. While the Kardashian and Jenner sisters were sitting on the floor, Kim started schooling her younger siblings, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney.

In a promo for its maiden episode of KUWTK season 18, the sisters already seemed to be at it with each other. Older sister Kim Kardashian accused Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Kourtney Kardashian of not being responsible enough. She said how she works hard to make their mother, Kris Jenner feel happy. She says the same about sister Khloe although. However, she pointed out Kylie Jenner for turning up at a fashion show in 2019. In her defence, Kylie says she had come down with severe strep and staph infection.

Further in the KUWTK episode, Kim Kardashian, however, replied back saying even if she was on her "deathbed" she would show up at the event. She also went on to say how their mother, Kris constantly depends upon her and Khloe to make appearances at events to help their brand. Kim points out that Kendall's panic attacks must be holding her back but the latter speaks up saying even then she works hard.

But it was when Kim Kardashian pointed fingers at Kourtney in KUWTK, that things really started to heat up. Kim accused Kourtney of not caring "about stuff". Kourtney got visibly upset and the two began to have a heated conversation. Kourtney even gets up and threw something at Kim which then quickly escalated into a physical fight.

