Kenneth Branagh's Black-and-white Drama Movie 'Belfast' Hints At Thor Easter Egg

Ahead of the USA and UK release of Kenneth Branagh's black and white coming of age drama movie, Belfast, its premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on 2 September 2021 left the audience in bliss as it reflected on a Thor Easter Egg.

Belfast is written and directed by Kenneth Branagh and it follows the story of a working-class family during The Troubles in Belfast in the late 1960s.

Thor Love and Thunder Easter Egg spotted in Belfast

As the highly-anticipated coming-of-age drama, Belfast was premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, it revealed a Thor: Love and Thunder easter egg in one of its scenes and left the audience delighted. The scene depicted the lead actor, Jude Hill reading a Thor comic book, who essays the role of Buddy in the film. While speaking to Variety, writer-director, Kenneth Branagh opened up about the scene and revealed that the scene was purposely put in to depict his fascination for the superhero.

"Those original Jack Kirby illustrations for Thor were eye-popping," he stated.

He further talked about the influence comic books had on him as a kid and added that it was the reason why he decided to include it as an Easter Egg in his movie. Stating further, he also revealed that he wanted to take the scene ahead but realised that it would be too much. He said, "I did think about shooting young Jude, sitting on the pavement reading it while the comic book color leaps out, but we decided it was too much."

In one of the past interviews with Den of Geek, Branagh expressed his feelings on how the movie Thor was a 'pivotal moment' in his career and spoke about his upcoming movie stating that a lot of Agatha Christie fans would want to see it. "It's a very entertaining movie with a lot of people's work wrapped up in it. A lot of Agatha Christie fans want to see it. A lot of Hercule Poirot fans want to see it. I'm hoping it gets its day in the sun," he explained.

Belfast is slated to hit the screens in the United States on 12 November 2021 while it will be released in the United Kingdom on 25 February 2022. The popular cast of the movie includes actors namely Jude Hill as Buddy, Caitríona Balfe as Buddy's mother, Jamie Dornan as Buddy's father, Ciarán Hinds as Buddy's grandfather, Judi Dench as Buddy's grandmother, Colin Morgan as Billy Clanton, Gerard Horan as Mackie, Lara McDonnell as Moira and others.

Image: Belfast Offical Poster