Kevin Hart And Eniko Parrish's Total Net Worth Proves That They Are True 'Workaholics'

Actor Kevin Hart has been working in the industry since 2004 and has delivered many successful films throughout his career. Meanwhile, his wife, Eniko Parrish is a model and has acted in many movies and shows. Here is everything you need to know about Kevin and Eniko’s combined net worth. Read more details about their work.

Also Read | Host Kevin Hart Pokes Fun At Niecy Nash & Wendy Robinson On 'Celebrity Game Face'; Watch

Kevin Hart’s net worth:

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Kevin’s net worth is estimated to be around 200 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 14,69,55,60,000 (Rs 1,469 crores). The report further adds that Kevin Hart owns a comedy streaming service called Laugh Out Loud, which has generated millions of video views till date.

Kevin Hart recently splurged nearly 1.35 million USD, on his Calabasas home and the property is nearly 9,600 square feet, which is made in the Spanish villa style, claims the report. The actor also owns an underwear line with Tommy John. The actor married Eniko Parrish in 2016.

Also Read | This Day That Year September 9: Kevin Hart's Accident & Other Events That Made The News

Eniko Parrish’s net worth:

A report published in worldcelebs.com claims that Eniko Parrish’s net worth is estimated to be around 120 million USD. Converted in rupees, Eniko’s net worth becomes Rs 8,81,82,36,000 (Rs 881.82 crores). Eniko has worked as a model for several brands and fashion lines. Besides acting and modelling, Eniko has even ventured into several businesses.

Also Read | Host Kevin Hart Pokes Fun At Niecy Nash & Wendy Robinson On 'Celebrity Game Face'; Watch

Hence, Kevin and Eniko’s total net worth is estimated to be around 320 million USD (Rs 2,351.05 crores).

Kevin- On the professional front

Kevin was lauded for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Jumanji: The Next Level. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in the leading roles, the movie follows the adventurous gang, who returns to Jumanji and travels unexplored territories to help their friend escape the world's most dangerous game. The movie released in 2019.

The actor will be next seen in My Own Worst Enemy, which follows the story of an agent, who is sent on a lethal mission and gets help from an unexpected source. Directed by Tim Story, the movie is written by Chad St. John. The movie is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read | This Day That Year September 9: Kevin Hart's Accident & Other Events That Made The News

(Image credits: Kevin Hart Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.