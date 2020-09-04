Host Kevin Hart Pokes Fun At Niecy Nash & Wendy Robinson On 'Celebrity Game Face'; Watch

American stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart's brand new episode of the Celebrity Game Face is all things hilarious. The third episode of the fun television game show aired on September 3, 2020, and is titled, Sweatsuit Charades and Donut Holes. In the rib-tickling episode of Celebrity Game Face, host Kevin poked fun at comedian Niecy Nash and actor Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Kevin Hart humorously roasts Niecy and Wendy on 'Celebrity Game Face'

In the latest episode of Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face, the 41-year-old guided three celebrity duos through some extremely funny pranks and games in order to win a cash prize for their preferred charity along with the 'Hart of a Champion' trophy. For the unversed, just like the theme of the TV show, its trophy is also one-of-a-kind comprising a giant gold baby that resembles the show host, Kevin Hart.

However, the three celebrity pairs who graced the latest episode with their presence included Rob Schneider and Patricia Maya Schneider, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran and Niecy Nash along with Wendy Raquel Robinson.

The episode premiered on E! at 10/9c and was packed with humour. Hart kicked off the show by introducing himself as a 'dungeon master' of what he called the 'coolest conference call in the world'.

The very first prey of Kevin Hart's insanely funny roasts was the duo, Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson. During the first round of the game called 'Who Dunnit', Niecy got loud as to express her wish of taking up the guess. However, the host had a chucklesome reply for the 50-year-old before giving her the opportunity. He humorously said that because of her volume, he decided to give her the chance.

In addition to that, towards the end of the first game, Hart teased the lady duo yet again as he said jokingly asked them if they would want to take an 'older woman pee break'. Both Niecy and Wendy also didn't shy away from adding on to it as they took Hart up on his offer, followed by Karrueche Tran.

Watch a glimpse of one of the segments from 'Celebrity Game Face' below:

(Image credit: Still from E! Entertainment YouTube and Kevin Hart Instagram)

