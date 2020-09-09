This Day That Year September 9: Kevin Hart's Accident & Other Events That Made The News

Throwbacks are some of the most common things which can be seen usually on social media platforms. People enjoy looking back at the years behind them in order to grasp how far they have come. Similarly, Through September 9, 2019, and 2018, a few interesting incidents took place in the entertainment industry which are worth looking back. Check out some of those events below -

1) Govinda opened up about his struggle in Bollywood (2018)

Actor Govinda, who was a prominent face in Bollywood in the 90s, but he belongs to humble beginnings. Back in 2018, when the actor was busy promoting his film Fryday, Govinda had stated that his journey began when he 'started from zero' and rose to the top even after being a newcomer. He deemed his journey to be inspirational, the film Fryday ultimately failed to impress the audience on the big screen.

2) Ariana Grande gave a tribute to late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller (2018)

Ariana Grande had mourned the sudden passing of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. The rapper was pronounced dead after an apparent substance overdose. Grande had shared a black and white photo of Mac Miller who could be seen sitting on the grass while looking up. The Rain On Me singer had shared the image without a caption.

3) Kevin Hart's wife had comforted tensed fans after his car crash ((2019)

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart had gone through major back injuries after he was involved in a car crash in California, USA. The actor had left his fans tensed who were worried about the actor's health, around that time, baseless rumours about Hart passing away in the car crash were also circulated on the internet which made fans even more tensed. But, Kevin's wife Emiko Parrish had then given a video interview to TMZ stating that he was going to be fine and was actively recovering.

4) Akshay Kumar urged fans to not consume supplements and avoid being ‘product of a product’ (2019)

Back on September 9, 2020, Akshay Kumar had posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram donning his abs. in the caption, the actor had urged fans to not be a 'product of a product' and be true to their body by eating healthy. He concluded his note by writing that fans should trust him as he is a father of two children. Check out Akshay Kumar's post below -

