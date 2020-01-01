Kevin Smith Reveals There Was An Alternative Ending To Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker'

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed a piece of shocking information about the 2019 film Joker. Kevin has claimed that there was an alternative ending to Todd Phillips' movie Joker. If you remember correctly, the official version of the film ends with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) locked inside a psychiatric ward with the scene suggesting he has killed his new therapist. But comedian Kevin Smith has come up with the latest information that suggests the film could have ended differently.

The alternative ending

Kevin Smith on his show Fatman Beyond revealed that a very reliable source who works in the film industry has told him that there was an alternate ending to the movie. The alternate ending would have shown Joker laughing and chuckling in the hospital before a lady arrives and asks 'what's so funny' to which the Joker replies 'I was just thinking of something funny'.

After the scene, viewers go in the flashback of the death of Thomas and Martha Wayne and it shows that it was him who killed them both before shooting the young Bruce Wayne. Bruce witnessed the killing of his parents and was crying and screaming before the Joker shoots him. Kevin then reacts to his own story asking the audience that can anyone imagine a world without Batman. Kevin as a DC comics fan himself said that he would have been outraged if the ending would not have been the one showed in the original film.

Joker is an American psychological thriller film set in 1981 Gotham city. It follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) a failed stand-up comedian whose descent into insanity inspires violent revolution against the wealthy of the city. Joker premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2019, and was subsequently released in the United States on October 4.

