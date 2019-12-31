'Joker' Film Has A Deleted Scene That Reveals If Arthur Killed Sophie, Details Inside

Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix released on October 2nd, 2019. The film reportedly has received the highest rating in IMDb films list, according to viewer ratings. The film also made it to the top ten list by the American Film Institute. Despite the time that has passed, fans are still obsessed with the plot and fate of the several characters in the film. The psychotic thriller did manage to surprise many once again.

Did Arthur Kill Sophie?

In the recent turn of events, Deadline news wire released the script of the film. The filmmakers deleted scenes from the final cut. Here is a link to the script. The original cut included the fate of Zazie Beetz’s character in joker. Nobody is sure whether she lives to see the day when Arthur essayed by Joaquin Phoenix leaves the room in one of the scenes from the film. The makers left a large room for suspicion when it was established that their romance was only in Joker’s head. Whereas in the script, it is mentioned that Sophie comes face to face with the interview that the Joker or Arthur gives to Murray Franklin. Like he creates horror on television, showing his blood-spattered face. In the script as well, Sophie screams at this. He is then shown in a blood-smeared close-up look on the face inside her apartment according to the deleted scene from the script.

When asked about the deleted scene, maker Todd Phillips mentioned that the scene had to be deleted as the whole film is from Joaquin Pheonix’s Arthur or the Joker’s perspective. Fitting in Sophie’s scene in the film would have created a contradiction, as Joker would not have known what she is doing inside her apartment. However, the action of killing is not mentioned in the script, this again raises a question as what exactly happened inside the room.

The film was a huge success due to twists and Joker’s eccentric actions. According to trade reports, the film grossed over one billion dollars at the box office. The film has also received several nominations.

