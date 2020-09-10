Kevin Spacey Sued Anthony Rapp & Another Man For Sexual Assault

On Wednesday, actor Anthony Rapp and another man, listed as C.D., alleged that Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted them back in the 1980s. The two men have filed lawsuits against Kevin Spacey and have alleged that he had sexually assaulted them when they were underage teen boys. The two have described the unfortunate incidents in which they revealed that they were sexually assaulted by Kevin in separate instances.

Read Also | Massive Smoke Clouds, Thick Air Darken Western US Skies

Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey

Entertainment Weekly reported that Anthony Rapp and C.D. have filed a suit against Kevin in New York Supreme Court. Reportedly, the accusers have alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Kevin in separate instances when they were about 14 years of age. Reportedly, the claims made by Anthony Rapp on Wednesday reiterated the claims that he had made in bak in 2017 as well. Back then, Kevin Spacey had maintained that he did not recall any such incident, however, he had apologised to Anthony publically and had said that he was drunk and does not recollect the incident.

Read Also | Smoke From Nearby Wildfires Creates Eerie Baseball Scene

Rapp had alleged that at a party, Spacey had grabbed his buttocks and had lifted him onto a bed and had then laid on top of him. Rapp had revealed that he ran into the bathroom to free himself before leaving the apartment. The lawsuit of Anthony Rapp reads:

Anthony Rapp sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety; a severe shock to his nervous system; and has been caused to suffer mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage as a result thereof, and, upon information and belief, some or all of these injuries are of a permanent and lasting nature; and plaintiff, Anthony Rapp, has been forced to abstain from the duties of his vocation, and has and/or will become obligated to expend sums of money for medical expenses.

Read Also | ‘Meals On Heels’: Drag Queens In San Francisco Deliver Food And Cocktails Amid Pandemic

The other plaintiff, C.D. has alleged that he met Spacey at an acting class in New York when he was 12 years of age. C.D. further alleged that when he was 14, he was invited by Spacey to his apartment where he performed sexual acts on Spacey. C.D. further alleges that they engaged in sexual acts multiple times.

Reportedly, C.D. alleges that in their last meeting, Spacey wanted to perform sexual acts on him, to which C.D. said “no” several times. According to the media portal, C.D. states that he fled from Spacey’s apartment. Reportedly, C.D. reveals that he went through psychological damage because of Spacey’s alleged abuse.

Read Also | Vikas Krishan To Train In The US Till November 30 For His Olympic Preparation

Image credits: Kevin Spacey Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.