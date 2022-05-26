Kevin Spacey Charged For Sexually Assaulting Three Men In London

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has found himself in legal trouble as he has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK. The Independent reported that the head of the special crime division of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Rosemary Ainslie mentioned that the actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. This comes after a thorough investigation by the Metropolitan Police based on evidence gathered.

Kevin Spacey Charged with Sexual Assault

Known for his roles in several prominent shows and films, The Usual Suspects actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. Ainslie went on to explain the charges against the actor and said, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

What did Kevin Spacey do?

Daily Mail reported that the Crown Prosecution Service has revealed that one man, who is now 40-years-old claims that the actor sexually assaulted him twice in 2005. Another individual claimed that Spacey forced him to engage in sexual acts without his consent in 2008. The third individual mentioned that he was assaulted by the actor in 2013 in Gloucestershire. It is important to note that the actor has the right to a fair trial, but no trial date has been set for the same,

Spacey was earlier accused of sexual assault by multiple men during the Harvey Weinstein case, which took the Hollywood industry by storm. The allegations had a major impact on the actor's career, as he was subsequently fired from the hit Netflix show House of Cards. Apart from this, he was also let go from the sets of Money in the World and was replaced by Christopher Plummer.

