Kevin Spacey To 'voluntarily Appear' Before British Court Over Sexual Assault Charges

House of Cards fame Kevin Spacey found himself in legal trouble as he was recently charged with four counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom. Earlier reports stated that the actor would be extradited to the UK from the US over the assault charges. However, Variety has now reported that the actor will 'voluntarily appear' in a British court, thereby avoiding extradition.

Kevin Spacey to arrive in UK after sexual assault charges against him

The publication reported that the actor is set to 'voluntarily appear' in a UK court over the sexual assault charges levelled against him, on four counts. It is pertinent to note that the actor can be formally charged only if he is arrested in England or Wales. If the actor fails to appear in the UK court, he will be formally extradited from the US. A spokesperson for Spacey released a statement to Good Morning America, wherein the actor mentioned he was 'confident' that he would be able to prove his innocence in court. He also wished to remind individuals that he is 'innocent until proven otherwise.' His statement, according to Variety, read-

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence"

What are the charges against Kevin Spacey do?

According to Daily Mail, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had earlier reported that a man, who is now in his 40s, claimed that The Usual Suspects actor sexually abused him twice in 2005. Another case saw an individual claiming he was sexually assaulted by the actor in 2013 in Gloucestershire, while a third person mentioned that the actor forced him to engage in sexual acts against his will in 2008. The head of the special crime division of CPS said, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial." The actor's Peter Five Eight producers are backing the actor in the matter and as per Deadline said, "The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations and believes it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

