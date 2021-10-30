Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Test COVID Positive, Says She's Vaccinated & 'will Be Ok'

Khloe Kardashian recently left her fans in shock when she revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She even revealed that her daughter, True, has also tested positive but has assured the fans that they are fine.

The fans were quite relieved to learn that Khloe and her daughter are fine. However, they also took this opportunity to spread awareness on social media about how one could contract COVID even after being fully vaccinated.

Khloe tests Covid positive

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her official Twitter handle and shared a note informing her fans that she and her daughter, True have been tested positive for Covid-19. In the tweet, she stated that she had to cancel several commitments and apologised to the concerned people, informing them that she will not be able to fulfill the commitments. Khloe then informed all her fans that since she's fully vaccinated, There is nothing to worry about. Stating further, she mentioned that she and her daughter will be in quarantine and will follow all the guidelines.

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021

Many fans took to her official Twitter handle and expressed their concern for her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, while others stated how relieved they were to learn that she had been vaccinated. Some fans were also shocked to know about how she got tested positive after being vaccinated. Many of them also urged her and everyone to take care of themselves even when they were fully vaccinated. A couple of fans also stated that they are praying for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter and hope that they will be fine soon. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Khloe Kardashian's latest tweet.

How tf everything ok when you've caught covid while vaxxed? 😭 — NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) October 29, 2021

Great to hear you are vaccinated. Natural immunity DOES NOT protect you as much as the vaccine in terms of getting sick. It is well known you can still get the virus even when vaccinated but very low risk of dying, which is the main reason to get vaccinated. It’ll be over soon ❤️ — Karen (@karenraquel8) October 29, 2021

Don't worry the COVID is not gonna take your life, there will never be a premature death in your life in JESUS' NAME amen.

And your welcome... — Dalvo (@Dalviniho) October 29, 2021

Omg same over here I have to say that I’m so grateful we are vaccinated because if I’m this sick with it…..I can’t imagine how bad without Feel better — M. Kate Lundy (@MyLameHandle) October 29, 2021

Not true. Vaccinated people can die from Covid and pass Covid to others. Wash your hands 😊 — Lori Sellers (@covergirl9169) October 29, 2021

Hello Khloe, my name is Dodie and I’m praying for complete healing for you and your adorable daughter True. Please don’t let the negative comments get to you. I am a Covid survivor. God decided to let me live when the doctors were having a hard time trying to save my life. — Alvia(Dodie) Johnson (@AlviaDodie) October 29, 2021

On the work front, Khloe Kardashian has been gearing up for her upcoming Hulu show that will depict a thrilling get-together of the Kardashians and Jenners, similar to their earlier show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe recently opened up about the show during her appearance on the popular American chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the show was in making and is expected to hit the screens in a couple of months. While the fans are yet to discover whether the format of her new Hulu show will be similar to what it was depicted in KUWTK or not, they will not have to wait any longer as the show is expected to be out either end of January or early February, as stated by Khloe.

