Khloe Kardashian Reveals Kardashian-Jenner Family's New Hulu Show Release Date

As the fans were missing the sensational drama of the Kardashian and Jenner family on the popular TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it will be a delight for them to learn that a new show is in making.

Khloe Kardashian recently hinted at the release date of the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu show when she recently appeared on a talk show.

When is Kardashian Jenner new family show coming out?

As Khloe Kardashian recently appeared on the popular American chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she opened up about the upcoming new show that will include the Kardashians as well as the Jenners and also revealed the possible release date of their upcoming new show on Hulu. When the host, Ellen DeGeneres asked Khloe about how much the fans would have to wait for the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu show, she revealed that it will be out in a few months and added that it could get a release by either end of January or early February next year. The host then exclaimed on the fact how soon the fans will be able to enjoy the new show. Khloe Kardashian reacted to it and revealed that the release was "really fast" and added that they got to have a much quicker turnaround than previously while exclaiming how excited they were. She said, "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February. That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We're really excited."

Khloe even talked about her camera crew and stated that they were present there in the back shooting with them and added how happy they all were to be up and rolling again.

While the announcement about the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu show was made in April 2021, the fans have still been wondering about the format of the show. Kris Jenner spoke about the new Hulu show during a presentation at the Disney Upfronts and stated that the fans would see them evolving as a family as the fans always wanted them to be who they were. She also added how the fans were emotionally invested in their show just like they were and stated that they will love seeing them continue their journey. Adding to it, she also dropped in a spoiler stating that they were "going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch."

Image: AP