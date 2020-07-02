Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Give Relationship 'another Try' By Self-isolating Together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are giving their relationship ‘another try’, as it was reported that the duo has rekindled their romance as they self-isolate together in California with their daughter True. Tristan Thompson is working hard to prove himself worthy and has been a great dad to his daughter True, claims a report published in a leading news daily. The report further added that Khloe Kardashian had stood by Tristan even when the NBA player cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2017.

If the reports are to be believed, Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson in February 2019 after learning he shared an intimate relationship with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. The speculations about Khloe and Tristian’s engagement are rife on social, Khloe posted photos from her birthday party on her Instagram, which features the reality show star wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond on her left-hand ring finger.

Khloe and Tristan's claim

Tristan Thompson and Khloe recently made it to the news when they threatened to sue an anonymous woman, who had earlier claimed Thompson to be her child’s father. As per a report published by a leading news publication, the couple has now reportedly sent a cease and desist letter, in which the anonymous woman has been asked to stop defaming them by fabricating lies. This comes after it was reported that Tristan took a paternity test back in January 2020. Take a look at how Khloe reacted to the rumours:

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

According to a leading news publication, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed Tristan had previously taken a paternity test in January ’20 to check if he was this child’s father. The singer stated that the result of the paternity test was negative. However, the plaintiff insisted on taking another test, to which Tristan agreed. The lawyer labelled Kimberly’s accusations as defamatory and said the couple will take legal action and hit Kimberly with 'multimillion-dollar claims' if she doesn’t take down the ‘outrageous damaging posts’ about his clients. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after a cheating scandal but continue co-parenting True, their daughter.

