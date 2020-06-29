Kylie Jenner Throws Khloe Kardashian A Top-notch Birthday Bash, See Pictures

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday on June 27. The Kardashian sister was showered with an extravagant party planned by Kylie Jenner. From custom merchandise to giant cakes to throw pillows, this party had everything. Going by her social media stories and tweets, it is clear that Khloe had an absolute blast at her birthday celebration.

Kylie Jenner's extravagant birthday bash for Khloe Kardashian

Spread across Kylie Jenner's new mansion, Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebration may have been a private affair but it definitely was not a light one. Kylie called for her signature jumping bouncer custom-made with Khloe's face on it. The celebration was also packed with an array of rose-gold balloons and there were also helium balloons that spelled out the Kardashian sister's nickname, Koko.

Kylie Jenner also decided to further spoil Khloe Kardashian as she called for pillows shaped like Khloe's face with her picture on the pillow covers. The giant layered cake had pictures of Khloe and also featured her two-year-old daughter True. The sisters' social media was filled with amazing pictures from the bash and adorable videos of them.

Khloe Kardashian later took to her Twitter to thank all her fans for the lovely wishes that they sent in for her. Talking about her birthday bash, she wrote, "I had the most magnificent birthday!!! It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!! I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much". [sic] She further informed everyone that she will be posting the pictures from her party the next day because she was ''tired from balancing her mommy life and the party and is still recovering from it''.

Khloe Kardashian also took to her social media to share her birthday look with her fans. She was dressed in a glammed up and sparkly mesh dress. The mesh overall was pained in nude and Khole paired it up with a metallic pair of intimates. Koko topped her look with a pair of nude heels and also dyed her brown for the bash. She wrote in the caption, "Birthday Glamâœ¨Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now".

