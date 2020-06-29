Pics: Khloe Kardashian Wrestles Kourtney & Kendall, Also Throws A Heel During Bday Bash

Khloe Kardashian turned 36 on June 27, 2020, and celebrated it with a lavish birthday party. The party was organised in Kylie Jenner's basement and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in attendance. However, viral videos show that Khloe Kardashian ended up wrestling her two sisters, Kourtney and Kendall and even threw a high heel across the room. Here's more on this.

Inside Khloe Kardashian's lavish 36th birthday party

On Kendall Jenner's Instagram story, she posted videos from Khloe Kardashian's birthday party where the latter is seen wrestling her and Kourtney. She added the caption, "they didn't want us to go home". A second video showed Kendall and Kourtney battling Khloe with the caption, "team Kourdall". The videos also went viral on the internet as several fan pages began sharing them in no time.

In the video from Khloe Kardashian's birthday party, she could be seen wrestling Kourtney Kardashian on the sofa while the latter held on to her tightly. Khloe is also pulling Kendall Jenner trying to stop her from leaving her birthday bash. Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble watched the sisters helplessly trying to figure out how to control the three.

At one point, an excited Khloe even threw her heels across the room. However, this was all in jest and the sisters could be seen laughing away. A camera crew seemed to be the one shooting the video. Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash might end up on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Take a look:

Kendall Jenner no aniversário da Khloe Kardashian.



Kylie Jenner via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/ZbnDN0yCK8 — Kendall Brasil (@kendallsjbrasil) June 28, 2020

Khloe Kardashian's lavish birthday party also had a number of other attractive items. There was an inflatable slide with Khloe's face on it along with pink balloons, some of which had her nickname printed on them. There were also pillows with Khloe's face and a birthday cake with her pictures on it. Take a look:

Khloe Kardashian also posted on the occasion of her birthday. She posed in a glittery mesh dress and added the caption, "Birthday Glamâœ¨Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now". Check it out:

Momager, Kris Jenner was also in attendance at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party. She posed in a gorgeous green dress and a funky clutch that looked like a martini glass. She also penned a beautiful post for Khloe. Take a look:

