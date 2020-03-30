Khloé Kardashian's Family Members & Relationships; Here's All You Need To Know

Khloé Kardashian is popular for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is on its eleventh season right now. KUWTK is among the longest-running television reality series. The model has a daughter named True Thompson with Canadian professional basketball player Tristan Thomspon.

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Khloe’s half-sisters. The model has an interesting relationship (as seen on KUWTK) with her family members. Let’s take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s family and the people whom she has dated.

Khloe Kardashian's family

Kris Jenner gave birth to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian when she was married to Robert Kardashian, who is widely known for his legal representation of O. J. Simpson.

In 1991, one month after getting a divorce from Robert Kardashian, Jenner married her second husband, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner). This makes Bruce Jenner Khloe’s step-father. Khloe’s original father Robert passed away in 2003 due to oesophageal cancer.

Kris Jenner then had two kids with Bruce Jenner; popular models Kendall and Kylie Jenner. She gave birth to Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie in 1997. So this makes the popular models Khloe’s half-sisters. Sure, they have the occasional sibling rivalry, as evidenced by their reality show, but Khloe usually gets along well with all her sisters.

Khloe also has step-siblings Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner, Brandon Jenner, and Cassandra Marino. These are Bruce Jenner's kids with Linda Thompson and Chrystie Jenner.

As for relationships, Khloé has dated popular NBA player Lamar Odom. The couple got married in 2009 and separated because of Odom’s substance abuse. She also dated Tristan Thompson with whom she has a daughter named True Thompson. The couple separated after Thompson's cheating scandal with Khloe's half-sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloé reportedly hoped that her relationship would pull through, but it did not.

