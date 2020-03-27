Khloe Kardashian Reveals Watching 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Premiere With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian's recent tweet has grabbed her followers' attention. Amidst the Coronavirus quarantine, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True Thompson are together at Khloe Kardashian's house in Calabasas, California. It has also been revealed that the ex-lovers Khloe and Tristan are watching the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on March 26.

The same was revealed in one of the tweets by Khloe Kardashian. On March 26, Khloe Kardashian took to her social media account to let her fans know that she was watching the show with Tristan. She also mentioned that on the show he was seeing what the Kardashians say when he is not around.

Here is a look at Khloe Kardashian's tweet

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Fans were quick to start replying to Khloe's tweet. Many fans replied to the tweet saying that they were glad to have Khloe and Tristan back together. Khloe addressed some of these replied and chose to answer them.

One fan considered the quarantine hangout and she replied,

I Know @khloekardashian Isn’t Feeling That Way Right Now . Tristian Is Home With Her During Quarantine So I Know THATS Interesting #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rdI770ZFhk — Carmen Taylor 💕 (@LexiaaForever) March 27, 2020

Khloe Kardashian answered this tweet saying that Tristan was visiting to see his daughter True Thompson.

Lol he visits to see his daughter 🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️ bless us all #KUWTK https://t.co/A01FybIbFN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Another fan also complimented how Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were co-parenting. Above all, fans were very happy to see that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were on good terms for their daughter. The couple had split up last year when reportedly, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe by kissing Jordyn Woods.

