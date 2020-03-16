The Debate
Khloe Kardashian Shares Prayers, Kylie Jenner Gives News Update During Coronavirus Crisis

Hollywood News

Khloe Kardashian shares prayers for humanity while Kylie Jenner shares coronavirus new update on her official cosmetic Instagram page. Read more about it

Khloe Kardashian

As per reports, Coronavirus has taken more than 6000 lives worldwide. The government of every country is taking strict precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Even celebs across the world are using social media to spread awareness about the virus. Beauty mogul Khloe Kardashian is one of them.

Khloe Kardashian frequently shares prayers and positive thoughts on her Instagram stories. On March 14, the diva reportedly shared a post featuring prayer for humanity amid the coronavirus breakout. Khloe Kardashian reportedly asked her fans to protect themselves during this coronavirus crisis. She followed her story with another sharing tips about how one can take precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Have a look at Khloe Kardashian’s stories here:

Khloe Kardashian

(Image Source: Khloe Kardashian Story/ Daily Mail)

ALSO READ| Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic Gets A Hilarious Reaction From Khloe Kardashian; See Post

Khloe Kardashian

(Image Source: Khloe Kardashian Story/ Daily Mail)

ALSO READ| Tristan Thompson Wants Khloe Kardashian Back In Life, Continues Flirting With Her Online

Not only that but even today, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to repost how there is a need for stores. She also followed up the story with another which features a sarcastic pun for people who are taking the issue of coronavirus lightly. Have a look at it here:

Khloe Kardashian

(Image Source: Khloe Kardashian)

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner & Other Celebs' Instagram Posts & Videos That Ruled The Week

Khloe Kardashian

(Image Source: Khloe Kardashian Story/ Daily Mail)

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Vs Kylie Jenner; Who Wore The Huge Tulle Ensemble Better?

Meanwhile, sister Kylie Jenner was also seen raising awareness about the pandemic via her official cosmetic Instagram page. She shared a post explaining how the beauty mogul will be using her large platform to spread awareness, updates, and news related to coronavirus with recommendations from public health officials. Kylie Jenner also hinted that her team is yet working amid the coronavirus breakout however they are taking strict precautionary measures to stay virus-free.

Have a look at Kylie Jenner’s post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry And Several Others Who Impressed The Fashion Police This Week

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

