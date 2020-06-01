Khloe Kardashian Is 'disgusted' Over George Floyd's Murder; Says 'Black Lives Do Matter'

Just after Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis and Anne Hathaway expressed their disappointment with police brutality resulting in the murder of African American man George Floyd, Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to express her views about the situation. The reality show star, in her public note, mentioned that she is ‘angry, heartbroken and disgusted’ over the murder of George Floyd and mentioned that she will use her ‘privilege to fight for George’

Khloe Kardashian mentioned in her note that she 'will continue to pray for equality for all and remain hopeful to serve justice' to George Floyd’s mother. She also mentioned that ‘black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long’.

Adding to the same, Khloe mentioned that she will continue to voice her opinions ‘louder than ever’ and will ‘vote for those who stand for equality and justice’.

Khloe wrote: "No father should fear for his son’s safety, every time he steps foot out the door every morning. No mother should live in fear like that, and as I think about my daughter, future children and all of our children, I know that we have to create a better future for them. One filled with love, light, and compassion, not one filled with hatred and ignorance, and I vow to continue to teach my daughter every single day, and with every opportunity, I get, to have a love for others, regardless of the colour of their skin, their sexuality to their religious beliefs"

Take a look at the whole statement:

Viola Davis shared a picture, which features a text of George Floyd's words before his demise. With the picture shared, Viola Davis offered condolences to his bereaved family and wrote: "This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern-day lynchings. Here's the thing, America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! 'I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued'.RIP George Floyd". Take a look at the post:

Lupita Nyong'o took to her Twitter handle to speak about the cultural movement she would like to see, after the 'racist' attack on George Floyd. Lupita Nyong'o shared a series of pictures, which speaks about the 'racism' of white against the black.

The debate of whether one rightfully identifies as a "racist" is a tiresome one of zero sum gains. I’m moved by the efforts of my white friend, @JobyEarle to participate in deep, meaningful & lasting change. #WhiteAllyChallenge anyone? That's a cultural movement I'd like to see! pic.twitter.com/APEeRuCaTy — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) May 28, 2020

