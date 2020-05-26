Khloe Kardashian Receives Flak For Her New Look; Fans Say 'She Looks Different Every Year'

American reality television star Khloe Kardashian recently found herself at the receiving end of criticisms, as fans accused her ‘for looking different every year’ and using ‘cosmetic surgery’. As seen in the picture shared by Khloe, the diva smiled at the camera with her locks open. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Khloe’s jawline, which as per her fans looked different from her earlier pictures. Take a look at how fans reacted at Khloe Kardashian's new look:

Fans react:

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

If Khloe kardashian entered a Khloe kardashian look alike contest I’m not sure she’d even be in the top 10 pic.twitter.com/ET5ao23xzY — Dr. John Carter (@ludachrist0pher) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian’s face has the range of Scarlett Johanssens acting career. pic.twitter.com/s6pRRVghzp — Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) May 22, 2020

first of all khloe kardashian gave herself an entire new face. she took touching up to an entire new level. second of all, she forgot to photoshop her necklace chain too. girlie you ain’t foolin anybody pic.twitter.com/rz937Cz2kO — lex🧚‍♀️ (@psychedaelicate) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian can fly to Westeros to get a new face but I can’t find Clorox wipes? Bye. pic.twitter.com/js5LGfifkE — michael (@mikeylatorella) May 23, 2020

However, this is not the first the Kardashian family has received flak for photoshopping their pictures. Khloe Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian recently came under the radar once again for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same.

The 39-year-old reality television star shared on Instagram a series of snaps from a photoshoot where she was seen posing in a snake print outfit. However, the picture became the talk of the day on the internet, as Kim received immense criticism for her ‘failed’ photoshop skills.

As seen in the picture shared, Kim is seen posing in a snakeskin strapless top and a matching piece of material draped over her waist. Accessorising the look, Kim Kardashian donned brunette hair along with animal print nails. With the picture, Kim wrote “Venomous” in the caption.

YALL KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED SKSJSKSK THE NAILS AT HER HAIRKSKSKKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/afJ4nBxXhZ — Danial (@repugodtion) May 4, 2020

