Khloe Kardashian Receives Flak For Her New Look; Fans Say 'She Looks Different Every Year'

Recently, Khloe Kardashian received immense flak for her new look, as fans called it 'photoshopped' or the 'result of cosmetic surgery'. Read more details.

Tarun Nair
Khloe Kardashian

American reality television star Khloe Kardashian recently found herself at the receiving end of criticisms, as fans accused her ‘for looking different every year’ and using ‘cosmetic surgery’. As seen in the picture shared by Khloe, the diva smiled at the camera with her locks open. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Khloe’s jawline, which as per her fans looked different from her earlier pictures. Take a look at how fans reacted at Khloe Kardashian's new look:

Fans react:

However, this is not the first the Kardashian family has received flak for photoshopping their pictures. Khloe Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian recently came under the radar once again for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same.

The 39-year-old reality television star shared on Instagram a series of snaps from a photoshoot where she was seen posing in a snake print outfit. However, the picture became the talk of the day on the internet, as Kim received immense criticism for her ‘failed’ photoshop skills.

As seen in the picture shared, Kim is seen posing in a snakeskin strapless top and a matching piece of material draped over her waist. Accessorising the look, Kim Kardashian donned brunette hair along with animal print nails. With the picture, Kim wrote “Venomous” in the caption.

