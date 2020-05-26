Khloe Kardashian's 'Kocktails With Khloe': Everything You Need To Know About The Talk Show

Khloe Kardashian is a popular face in Hollywood. She has hosted one of the most popular talk shows, Kocktails With Khloe that aired on FYI cable network. The talk show premiered in the month of January 2016. The show brings some of the most interesting drinking games and some hilarious stories. Here are all the details you must know about Khloe Kardashian's Kocktails With Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian's 'Kocktails With Khloe'

The talk show is hosted by one of the famous TV personalities, Khloe Kardashian who is also known for making her appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, another popular TV reality show. Khloe Kardashian, who is also the executive producer of the show, has hosted various famous guests that appeared on the show. The show was initially scheduled to air in the month of December 2015 but the date was later postponed to the 20th of January, 2016.

The Revenge Body host shared a new promo before the talk show aired on FYI cable network. The model gives a hint about the things that happen after drinking a few cocktails. Khloe Kardashian revealed how one starts spewing some of their craziest stories -- that is what the talk show revolves around. The show centers around the parties that Khloe Kardashian has at her place. She even shared a BTS video while filming the talk show. Check out the post shared:

CHEERS!!! It’s almost time for Kocktails with Khloé… Check out the BTS vid on my app! https://t.co/59j1lrEUWn pic.twitter.com/TYi6e0fFod — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 15, 2015

The most interesting highlights of the late-night talk show are that the show brings celebrity guests and Khloe Kardashian invites them in her kitchen for celebrating the evening while having conversations that team with games, cooking and cocktails, Viewers found it to be very interesting as it's different from other talk shows. The talk show features a total of 14 episodes till now.

Several celebrities have made their appearance on the talk show. Some of the popular personalities that appeared on the talk show hosted by Khloe Kardashian include rapper Tyga, KUWTK personality Scott Disick, Khloe's close friend - Malika Haqq, YouTube personality - Jenna Mourey, musical artists Sean Puffy Combs, Khloe's sisters - Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and many more.

Some of the most popular episodes include Cardi B appearances where she and Khloe were having some fun time together. Cardi B revealed how she informed her mother about being a striper. Yet another memorable moment is when Khloe shared the couch with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend. They shared some of the most bizarre moments of their lives. The first episode managed to bag the highest viewers, that is 347,000 U.S viewers. It featured Kendall Jenner and the fake-pregnancy call prank she had to play on Kim Kardashian.

