Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash For Giveaway Post, Fans Post COVID Death Toll Numbers

A Kardashian family member has been facing a backlash on social media once again. Khloe Kardashian recently organised a huge giveaway on social media. Many fans called out Khloe for this now-deleted post also pointed out to the KUWTK star that the world is facing a major health crisis and hence the timing of her post was wrong.

Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for giveaway amidst pandemic

Khloe Kardashian received backlash over her recent Instagram post in which she shared details about a massive giveaway. In this post, Kardashian is posing while being seated in her car and is also surrounded by Louis Vuitton shopping bags and merchandise. The moment Khloe uploaded this picture, it received high engagement but also received severe backlash.

Many fans were quick to criticise the reality star and said that her giveaway is not going to help in the ongoing battle against the novel Coronavirus. The backlash led to Khloe Kardashian taking down this post. But fans took screenshots of this post and started commenting about it on Twitter. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s now-deleted post and the negative response it received here.

150,000 Americans have died, @khloekardashian. pic.twitter.com/VyjNPmmdoY — Jordana Lusk for NY City Council (@JordanaLusk) July 30, 2020

She does not care — Christina (@tinapunk) July 31, 2020

Khloe Kardashian’s recent tweet also received a similar backlash. The reality star shared an update to her fans about the new pairs of shoes she has added to the Kardashian Kloset. This tweet once against caused a stir among her fans. While some fans admired Khloe Kardashian’s shoe collection, some called it unnecessary. Many fans pointed out to Khloe Kardashian that the world is facing a pandemic and still she is 'posting about shoes and bags'. One fan even asked Khloe if the collection from this sell will be donated to any COVID-19 relief foundations. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s tweet and the backlash she received on the micro-blogging website.

I just cannot believe that you do not seem affected by anything it is quite alarming and not normal ....you should be ashamed of you and that family of yours your hearts are raw and only care about money your poor daughter having to experience your greediness and entitlement sad — Mary Cayce (@caycemary1) July 17, 2020

Are you making a pandemic donation? 💕✨😳 — fin. (@es_Ninaa) July 17, 2020

