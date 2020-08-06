Khloe Kardashian's Hair Tips & Tutorials From Her Youtube Channels Are A Must Try

Khloe Kardashian is one of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters who feature in the popular TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality TV show gives an insight into the lives of Kardashian and Jenner families and features the likes of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, among others. However, Khloe is especially known for her body transformation that she achieved through following a healthy lifestyle. Since then Khloe has been inspiring all the women to achieve their body goals.

Khloe has many followers on her YouTube as well as other social media channels. Take a look at the times she showcased the secret to her perfect hairstyles whether its just tousled hair or ponytails or simple waves. Here are a few videos that Khloe has shared with her fans on her YouTube channel.

Khloe Kardashian's hair tips

Hairstylist Justin Marjan who is credited as the magic hands behind Khloe's on fleek hairstyles shows in this video about how she makes Khloe's space buns. The space buns hairstyle is one amongst the popular hairstyles of Khloe that has stayed with her fans for the longest time. She even showed how the girls who do not have lengthy tresses can also try and attempt Khloe's space bun hairstyle. Khloe's hairstylist reveals that the way she styles Khloe's space buns is by sparing few tresses to angle her face while typing the rest of the hair in a space bun and securing them with hairspray.

Khloe Kardashian's snatched ponytail

Khloe Kardashian's hairstylist Justin Marjan gives a sneak peek of how she styles Khloe's hair in a snatched ponytail. She mentions that Khloe's hair was styled in a snatched ponytail when she dressed up for an event. Justin shows an easy way to make a snatched ponytail and how the hairstyle makes one look youthful. Khloe's snatched ponytail makes her hair colour stand out even more. Khloe had actually used this hairstyle when she was dressed up in a black gown with a plunging neckline.

