Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Dating Rumours With Two Words; Read

Khloe Kardashian will not tolerate any rumours about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The reality star’s representatives cleared all the Khloe and Tristan link-up rumours. This clarification comes after months of speculation of True’s parents dating once again.

Khloe Kardashian clears up Tristan Thompson dating rumours

The ongoing pandemic has forced countries across the world to observe a complete lockdown. The Keeping With The Kardashians stars are no different. Khloe Kardashian and all of her other sisters are spending quality time with their family. But amidst this quarantine, Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with her and Tristan Thompson’s dating rumours.

Since the Coronavirus lockdown started, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been reportedly quarantined together. The former couple has been spending quality time with each other. Moreover, they are also spending time with their daughter True during this quarantine. Since the former couple has been staying together, it has led to rumours being circulated about Khloe and Tristan dating again. Many media portals also reported that she was willing to give him a chance and is willing to accept him in her life again.

But now, Khloe Kardashian and her representatives have finally cleared the air around these rumours. Khloe’s representatives spoke to the Daily Mail and cleared these rumours with two simple words. They reportedly addressed the rumours by saying, “Not true”.

The Daily Mail report suggests that Khloe Kardashian is enjoying Tristan Thompson’s company amidst this lockdown but simply as a “co-parent” for their two-year-old daughter True. This comment by Khloe representatives has put all those rumours to rest and strengthened the fact that Khloe and Tristan will not be going any further than their platonic relationship. Recently, Tristan was also spotted picking up pizzas for him, Khloe, and True in Calabasas.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up back in 2019. It all happened after Tristan was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. This kissing scandal took exactly a year after Tristan first cheated on Khloe in 2018. During this first cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter True.

