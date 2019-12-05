Caitlyn Jenner Confesses That She Does Not Know Any Of Kanye West's Songs

Caitlyn Jenner is an American television personality and an Olympian Gold medallist. She is the mother of prominent personalities Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Recently, she was seen in the British reality television show named I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where she commented on her son-in-law Kanye West and his music. Read more to know what she had to say.

Caitlyn Jenner’s confession about Kanye West’s songs

Caitlyn Jenner, who was recently seen on the set of a British reality television show, confessed that she does not know any of Kanye West’s songs. It made the headline as Kanye West, the award-winning music artist, is Jenner’s son-in-law. It happened when she was asked to sing a Kanye West song, like a task on the show.

Kanye West tied the knot with Kim Kardashian in 2014. Kim is Caitlyn’s stepdaughter. Caitlyn said that unfortunately, she does not know any of Kanye West's songs and that she is going to get into so much trouble when she gets home. On the show, she also went on to make a shocking revelation. She said that her daughter Kylie Jenner spends $400,000 on security every month.

Kim and Kylie’s apparent feud

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are very close and have a very sporting relationship with each other which is evident from their social media posts. Kim was recently seen sporting a dress that belonged to her sister Kylie. She took to her social media handle to post a photo of herself in a white dress that she had borrowed from Kylie. Fans were seen commenting on the post that it should lead to a friendly feud, as Kim stretched out her sister’s white dress. Here is the post by Kim Kardashian:

