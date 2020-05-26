Celebrities Who Appeared On Khloe Kardashian's 'Kocktails With Khloé'; Cardi B To Tyga

Khloe Kardashian is one of the well-known personalities in America. In the year, 2016, the actor hosted a talk show called Kocktails With Khloé which featured top celebs from Hollywood where they went on to spill the beans on their private life and also indulged in some fun drinking games. The talk show debuted on January 20, 2016. It was revealed in April that after one season, the network was cancelling Kocktails With Khloé. The final episode was broadcasted on 20 April, here’s taking a look at the top celebs that made their appearance on the show.

Cardi B

Cardi B made an appearance on Kocktails With Khloe where they were seen having a gala time together. During the show, Cardi B spilt the beans on how she told her mother that she was a stripper. Cardi B revealed that she lied to her mother for several months about being a babysitter, employed by some white people who are very rich and paid her $100 a day just to help their kids with their homework.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Khloe Kardashian was joined by West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen who spoke about their lives, pop culture, fashion and much more. The group had a lot of fun talking about their fun experiences and some of the bizarre moments in their lives. Adding more fun party to the atmosphere, Chef Sharone Hakman also assisted the entertaining group and has lots of fun.

Tyga

Tyga made an appearance on Kocktails With Khloe where they were seen having a gala time together. During the chat show, Tyga spilt the beans on him marrying Kylie Jenner and spending his life with her. Apart from him, other personalities such as Scott Disick, Malika Haqq and Morgan Stewart also appeared on the show.

Snoop Dogg

Khloé Kardashian began her talk show with celebrity guest Snoop Dogg. The actor unveiled the news by sharing a post on her Instagram handle, sharing a picture with Snoop and her sister Kendall Jenner. The show was filled with some fun drinking games and some fun time talking about their past and upcoming events. Check out the picture below.

