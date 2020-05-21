Kylie Jenner Mimics Sisters Kourtney And Khloe In A Funny TikTok Video; Watch

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in isolation much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them are spending time with their respective families while being homebound. Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou has also been quarantining with her. Kylie Jenner took to her TikTok account yet again and make an amusing video.

Kylie Jenner mocks sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian

In the video, Kylie Jenner recreated a conversation that took place between her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. The conversation that took place on their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters are seen talking about Kourtney Kardashian having a bad wife connection. On the show, Khloe Kardashian is visiting Kourtney Kardashian and is irritated when she cannot connect to her sisters Wi-Fi while they are outdoors.

In the TikTok video, Kylie Jenner plays the role of Khloe Kardashian, while her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou plays the role of Kourtney Kardashian. In the TikTok video, Kylie Jenner wore a black coloured full sleeves t-shirt and a pair of grey coloured joggers. She also wore a pair of dark coloured shades and a white coloured frame.

Kylie Jenner styled her hair in an unkempt bun, while Anastasia Karanikolaou wore a white coloured short top and a pair of grey coloured joggers. She also wore a pair of goggles as she lounged on a sofa with a glass of juice. She left her hair open in the TikTok video.

The Kardashian sisters famous banter has the audiences doubling in laughter. Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou had previously made a few TikTok videos in which she mocked all her sisters as well as her mother Kris Jenner. Kylie Jenner’s TikTok had received a lot of comments and many have liked the videos as she had posted them on her Instagram account.

Kylie Jenner previously shared another TikTok video, mimicking her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. The video, unlike her previous one, does not feature one incident but carries many small incidences of the Kardashian sisters over the years. Kylie Jenner’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are seen making witty remarks at each other throughout the video. In the video, Kylie Jenner plays Kourtney Kardashian for the initial part and then essays the role of Kim Kardashian West.

