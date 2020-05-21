Khloe Kardashian's Pics With Her Daughter True Will Give You Major Beach Vibes

Khloe Kardashian is truly obsessed with her little daughter True Thompson. From twinning outfits to spending quality time with her, Khloe Kardashian is making most of her time being a mother to her adorable daughter. Khloe Kardashian loves visiting beaches with her daughter and her various Instagram posts, have people gushing over how cute their pictures are. Here are some of Khloe Kardashian's Instagram posts with her daughter True at a beach:

Khloe Kardashian's beach pictures with daughter True Thompson

In the bunch of pictures Khloe Kardashian shared, the mother-daughter duo was seen having a great time at the beach. Their outfits were twinning as Khloe Kardashian relaxed under the sun while her daughter played in the sand. One of the best highlights of all the pictures is True's adorable funky sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian shared another bunch of images from one of the vacations. In the pictures, Khloe wore a bikini while True looked adorable in her silver swimsuit. On of the cutest picture out of the lot was True holding Khloe's hand and walking on the beach.

Khloe Kardashian also shared a bunch of selfies with her daughter True. The mother-daughter was twinning their cheetah print outfit. Khloe Kardashian wore a cheetah print bikini while True looked too cute in her swimsuit. Khloe Kardashian wore a pair of large sunglasses and necklaces. Khloe Kardashian posed pictures on the beach while True stared at the pigs around her.

Khloe Kardashian shared another bunch of pictures which was also from their vacation. Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in her blue bikini while her daughter True wore a matching blue one. The two played in the sand and spent their time making sand mountains.

Another one of Khloe Kardashian's photos with daughter True Thompson, the adorable kid was sitting on a flamingo floater which matched the colour of her outfit. The cute headgear on her head also matched her outfit, and the star sunglasses truly made her outfit look adorable. In all the pictures Khole Kardashian shared with her daughter from their beach vacation, they matched their outfits.

