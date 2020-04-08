Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian's Mom Encourages Her To Freeze Eggs

In a preview for the April 09 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian tackles a very crucial conversation with Kris Jenner. She tackles the conversation - will she 'freeze her eggs' and have more kids? She spoke about her point of view in the sneak peek shown in the very latest preview.

Khloe Kardashian Says ''I just don't care to''

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is debating with mother - Kris Jenner whether or not she should freeze her eggs or at least prepare for the possibility. In the clip released yesterday night from Thursday's All-new Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner persuades daughter Khloe Kardashian about freezing her eggs. As the viewers surely know that the Revenge Body host has stayed single since her split from her daughter - True Thompson's father Tristian Thompson.

Kris Jenner defends the situation's good. She asks her to figure out as to what she wanted from her life and what's meant to be. Although Khloe makes it crystal clear and makes Kris understand that she currently has no interest in entering romance or having another baby, Kris Jenner encourages her to freeze her eggs.

The Good American founder expresses her strong feelings towards Kris Jenner's grill on freezing her eggs. She says she will consider freezing her eggs if she wants to, but she does not care about it. Kris Jenner shares with her that she needs to do that. This makes Khloe feel pressurised and irritates Khloe, who thinks she is doing totally fine.

Khloe expresses her thoughts on the issue she tackled with her mother. Khloe says she finds it strange when people consider staying single as something negative. Continuing further, she also says if she wanted to date then she would. Reflecting on the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's camera, she says she wants to focus on energy in her daughter and herself and says she is doing fantastic.

