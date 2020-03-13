Kendall Jenner is one of the most celebrated personalities across the globe today. A trend sparked by the model goes viral just in a matter of time. The supermodel is known for her incredible ramp walks for high-end fashion designers during events like New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner is currently busy working for her highly anticipated project titled NEW.

Apart from her successfully established modelling career, she is also popular for her role in the famous American reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Though she may not be appearing in the show as often as her siblings, including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, she definitely has some sweet moments on the show. They are highly lauded by the audience. Here are some of the top-rated episodes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians:

Kendall Jenner's top-rated episodes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner features in Season 6 and Episode 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The episode titled Kendall's Sweet 16 is themed around Kendall's 16th birthday. Jenner took the centre stage for her birthday and fans love how she proved her personality by declining her mother, Kris Jenner attempts to throw the birthday party in the Bahamas. The episode bagged whopping 5.4 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Stunning Photos Together

Season 16, Episode 10 titled Heavy Meddle, features Kendall Jenner and it is also one of the top-rated episodes of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The episode has bagged 5.6 stars on IMDb. In the episode, Khloe tries to settle down the fights between Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian but her interruption makes the situation even worse.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Most Stunning Vacation Pictures You Must Check Out; See Here

The episode titled Unforeseen Future, from Season 11 and Episode 13 shows the girls recreating a video of their family on the occasion Kris Jenner's 60th birthday bash. Meanwhile, Khole has a tough time balancing between Lamar. Kendall finds the perfect opportunity but is worried that her famous family will meddle in the way of her goal becoming a reality. The episode managed to bag 4 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments; Watch

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Appearances In TV Shows And Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.