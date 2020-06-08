Khloe Kardashian Unaffected After Cynthia Erivo Shares A Video That Mocks Her

Khloe Kardashian’s style and attitude have helped make her career a successful one. She has never let critics' and other celebrities' comments affect her. Recently, Khloe Kardashian was mocked by the English actor Cynthia Erivo for her changing looks. However, according to a media report, Khloe Kardashian is not affected by this mocking of her looks and style.

Cynthia Erivo mocking Khloe Kardashian

Actor Cynthia Erivo recently joined the critics who have been poking fun at the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star. Erivo recently shared a video that made fun of Khloe Kardashian’s different looks over the years. A recent media report showed Khloe's perspective. It said that Khloe Kardashian does not understand why Cynthia Erivo took to her social media to poke fun at her. The report further added that Khloe Kardashian feels good in her own skin and she did not even know that Erivo has posted the video. The report mentioned that Khloe Kardashian is confident with how she looks. Khloe Kardashian’s looks have changed over the years like a lot of other people, the report added.

Cynthia Erivo’s video of Khloe Kardashian

Cynthia Erivo had shared a video on Twitter and captioned it as, “Hilarious”. In the video, a woman has four photos of Khloe Kardashian in her background and is shown reacting to those pictures. The four photos are of Khloe from separate occasions and feature the her different looks. The photos are displayed in squares at the background off the lady in the clip.

The women in the video clip believe that all four photos are of four different women. She is then told that all the four pictures are of same women, Khloe Kardashian. After being told that the four pictures are of the same person, the women in the video clip says that “These are four different people you’re telling me that this community of women that I’m looking at, that this is all one person? They’re not the same person, I am telling you, dear.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has sported a shorter and dark hairstyle in her recent picture. Several fans commented that she is looking different. Here are the recent pictures of Khloe Kardashian and her different looks.

