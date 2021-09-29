Khloe Kardashian Responds To Rumours Of Her Being Banned From Met Gala, Says 'Not True'

Supermodel Khloe Kardashian who has never attended the fashion world's biggest annual event Met Gala cleared all speculations around her absence. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered a couple of questions sent by fans on social media, including one query involving a rumor by several media reports that suggest Khloe has been "banned" from attending the Met Gala. She replied to the Twitter user and refuted such rumours.

The individual tagged Khloe and tweeted, "khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true." The person concluded with, "please clarify thank u." This led Khloe to put the rumors to rest as she reacted to the post and wrote, "Absolutely NOT True.” Khloe has never attended the star-studded benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute that is generally held in New York City on the first Monday in May and features a host of the elite guest list included who’s who of the Hollywood fraternity. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the mega event was held on September 13 after it got postponed last year.

khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank u — guzman (@DramaKing25) September 29, 2021

Absolutely NOT True — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021

Khloe Kardashian refutes rumours surrounding her being banned from Met Gala

Although Khloe has never made her debut on the red carpet, she has publicly supported her sisters' appearance at the event. Indeed, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have all been mainstays at the Met Gala over the years, as has family matriarch, Kris Jenner. Apart from Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian has also never attended the event before.

Earlier in September, Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott skipped the event while beauty mogul Kim Kardashian stunned everyone with her unique red carpet outfit. The 40-year-old model graced the red carpet in a pitch-black ensemble created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. The all-black attire, which covered the model from head to toe, consisted of a long train. Kardashian wore the attire with black heels and a high ponytail. As soon as the model graced the red carpet, the internet went haywire with the Met Gala memes galore. The glamourous night at the Super Bowl of fashion event, Met Gala 2021 witnessed a variety of interpretations of the exhibition's theme 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KhloeKardashian