Kiara Advani And Katy Perry In Stephane Rolland Dress; See Pics

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani and iconic pop singer Katy Perry are known to give fans some major style inspiration. The true blue fashionistas were once seen flaunting similar outfits. And fans have been finding it hard to decide as to who wore the outfit better. Check out the celebrities' photos sporting similar Stephane Rolland outfits here:

Kiara Advani and Katy Perry in similar outfits

Kiara Advani has often displayed unique her unique taste in fashion. The actor is seen experimenting with her sartorial choices. In the picture shown below, Kiara Advani can be seen sporting the Stephane Rolland outfit for an award show held in Dubai. She is donning a cutout floor-length white dress. She teamed the Stephane Rolland outfit with a pair of emerald earrings. Kiara Advani opted to tie her hair back with a top-bun. The actor went for subtle makeup -- peach lip colour and a sparkling eyeshadow. Check out the picture shared by Kiara Advani of her flaunting the Parisian designer outfit.

Katy Perry was also seen flaunting a similar dress by the same designer. The bold cuts of the dress were among the highlights of the entire outfit. Katy Perry, however, teamed her outfit in a different way. The singer-songwriter opted for a bolder look as compared to Kiara Advani. Perry opted for a short bob hairdo that added whole another touch to the outfit. Katy Perry accessorised the outfit by wearing long hoop earrings, rings and also a nose ring. Just like her bold overall look, she also opted for bold makeup. Katy Perry can be seen flaunting shimmery pink eyeshadow, thick eyeliner. She finished off her look by opting for nude coloured lipstick.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities in the outfits. However, both celebrities looked stunning in the Stephane Rolland outfit. They oozed elegance and flaunted the dress with great ease.

Katy Perry is a widely acclaimed pop singer. She has managed to deliver several memorable hit songs like California Gurls, Teenage Dreams, Firework, Roar, This Is How We Do, Rise, and many more. She has managed to sell around 125 million singles across the world, making her one of the most successful artists of all time.

Kiara Advani has established herself in the film industry in a very short span of time. Some of her notable movies include M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Bharat Ane Nenu. She has also performed in Telugu films.

