Shraddha Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Stunning Lehenga Looks; See Pics

Bollywood actors know how to sway people with their epic style statements. These fashionistas make heads turn with their impeccable sartorial choices. From red carpet appearances to classic photoshoots, they slay their looks in vivid outfits. Moreover, they rock casual, formal, fusion and traditional looks with sheer elegance.

Talking about style icons, Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani are among the most sought-after inspirations for their fans. Known for their gorgeous looks, they ace their look in almost every outfit. Therefore, we have compiled their best looks in heavy lehenga ensembles that you must check out.

Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s best looks in lehenga ensembles

Kiara Advani’s outfit

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is slaying in this red shaded ethnic ensemble. She has paired a sequined blouse featuring a plunging neckline with a similar flowy skirt. Showcasing its royal floral pattern, this dress is flaunting Advani’s well-toned midriff. The actor has completed her look with a stringed choker-piece and styled-up loose hair.

Shraddha Kapoor’s attire

Shraddha Kapoor is rocking her look in this glamorous lehenga ensemble. She has paired a V-necked blouse showcasing a heavy mirror work with a pink-hued flared skirt. The skirt features pink’s gradient shades and floral work. For a rounded off look, she has accessorized statement earrings, dupatta and kept her curly hair loose.

