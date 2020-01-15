Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

From Lady Gaga and Katy Perry to Jennifer Lopez, these International celebs seem to be die-hard fans of Indian designers. The fashion industry, especially the Indian fashion industry, has drastically evolved over the years and is acknowledged worldwide. Gone are those days when people used to specifically hunt for designers from the western countries for their inspiration. There are several Indian designers that have upped the fashion game and the Hollywood celebs seem to just can't get enough of their ensembles. Here are the photos of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez who have donned Indian designers in the past.

Hollywood celebs in love with Indian designers:

Lady Gaga dons Manish Arora

Katy Perry sports in vibrant jewels designed by Sabyasachi

Jennifer Lopez dons Falguni and Shane Peacock

Mariah Carey opted for an outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Gigi Hadid dons Prabal Gurung

Demi Lovato sporting Bibhu Mohapatra

Beyonce opted for a beautiful outfit from Abu Jani

Promo Image: Instagram - katyperry / falgunipeacock / manisharorafashion

