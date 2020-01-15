The Debate
Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

Hollywood News

From Lady Gaga, Katy Perry to Jennifer Lopez, here are some of the Hollywood celebs who are in love with Indian designers. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
lady gaga

From Lady Gaga and Katy Perry to Jennifer Lopez, these International celebs seem to be die-hard fans of Indian designers. The fashion industry, especially the Indian fashion industry, has drastically evolved over the years and is acknowledged worldwide. Gone are those days when people used to specifically hunt for designers from the western countries for their inspiration. There are several Indian designers that have upped the fashion game and the Hollywood celebs seem to just can't get enough of their ensembles. Here are the photos of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez who have donned Indian designers in the past.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt To Malaika Arora: Celeb-inspired Lohri Outfit Ideas You Must Try

Hollywood celebs in love with Indian designers:

Lady Gaga dons Manish Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by manish arora (@manisharorafashion) on

 

Katy Perry sports in vibrant jewels designed by Sabyasachi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Jewelry (@sabyasachijewelry) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

Jennifer Lopez dons Falguni and Shane Peacock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Falguni Peacock (@falgunipeacock) on

 

Mariah Carey opted for an outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Falguni Peacock (@falgunipeacock) on

 

Gigi Hadid dons Prabal Gurung 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on

 

Demi Lovato sporting Bibhu Mohapatra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by B I B H U M O H A P A T R A (@bibhumohapatra) on

 

Beyonce opted for a beautiful outfit from Abu Jani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

 

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

ALSO READ | Must-try Hairstyles Of Kumkum Bhagya's Rhea Aka Naina Singh

Promo Image: Instagram - katyperry / falgunipeacock / manisharorafashion

 

 

Published:
