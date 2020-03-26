Keira Knightley's Birthday: Five Must Watch Films Of The Actress

Keira Knightley made her big-screen in 1995 with Innocent Lies and has worked in several films till now. The Academy Award-nominated actor was born on March 26, 1985. As the artist turns 35 years today, read to know a few of her best movies.

Keira Knightley’s best films

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Keira Knightley plays Elizabeth Swan in the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It also stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush and others. Her performance received a number of nominees and awards. It is the first film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Knightley reprises her role in more films in the series.

Begin Again

Released in 2013, Begin Again stars Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. It is a musical comedy-drama film written and directed by John Carney. A chance encounter between a disgraced music-business executive and a young singer-songwriter, new to Manhattan, turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents. The film received generally positive reviews and was a box office success.

Atonement

Atonement has an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Vanessa Redgrave. Joe Wright helmed this 2017s romantic war drama film. It received positive receives and was a commercial success. Fledgling writer Briony Tallis, as a thirteen-year-old, irrevocably changes the course of several lives when she accuses her older sister's lover of a crime he did not commit. Atonement won an Oscar for Best Original Score and the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama and more acclaims.

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Charles Dance, and Mark Strong stars in The Imitation Game. During World War II, the English mathematical genius Alan Turing tries to crack the German Enigma code with help from fellow mathematicians. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and made its way into Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and BAFTA. Knightley was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for the Oscars and Golden Globe.

Pride & Prejudice

Directed by Joe Wright, Pride & Prejudice is a 2005 romantic film. It stars Keira Knightley stars and Matthew Macfadyen as the leads. Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich, and proud Mr Darcy. But Mr Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome his or her own pride and prejudice? Knightley received her first and only nomination, till now, as the Best Actress at the Academy Awards. It was a success at the box office with various accolades.

