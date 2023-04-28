Killers Of The Flower Moon First Look : Leonardo DiCaprio, De Niro Share Intense Moment

An official trailer and some stills of Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, were released at CinemaCon event at Las Vegas. Paramount Pictures also shared some BTS stills from the much-awaited film on social media, revealing the first look of the cast members. As per Variety, the plot of the film revolves around a murder conspiracy and cover up.

Killers of the Flower Moon reunites Scorsese with two of his most frequent collaborators, DiCaprio and De Niro. It co-stars Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Lily Gladstone. In the first looks, one picture showed DiCaprio with De Niro having a conversation, with the latter sitting in his car and the former leaning into him, as if to share a secret. In another still, Di Caprio's character was seen acquainting himself with Gladstone's character as he helped her get down from a vintage car.

In another BTS still, Scorsese was seen sitting besides Gladstone, seemingly inside a church. They appeared to be discussing a scene, with sunlight highlighting their backs. The costumes have hinted that Gladstone's character will be an Indian. Both Dicaprio and De Niro's characters were also dressed in outfits of the time gone by, complemented with hats. Reportedly, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in the 1960s.

Killers of the Flower Moon to debut at Cannes 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon about a series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s. “This is a picture that I designed to be projected on a big screen. It doesn’t mean films can’t be appreciated on small screens but this is a big screen movie, as you’ll see,” The Aviator director said. “This is my sixth picture with Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s my 10th with Robert De Niro. And it’s my first with both of them together,” he added, as per AP News. The film will premiere at Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 16 to 27.