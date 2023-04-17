Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk At Coachella 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, at the Neon Carnival at the Coachella music festival. The Neon Carnival was an invite-only party that was attended by popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. Leonardo and Irina were seen parting together at the after party with their close friends Stella Maxwell and Toby Maguire in attendance.

In a photo that has been making rounds on the internet, the Titanic star was seen sporting a black T-shirt with a black hat and face mask. Both stars were spotted dancing together at the Neon Carnival with Stella Maxwell appearing in the frame. Meanwhile, Irina's golden hoops flashed into the camera from behind her open locks. Check the photo below:

Irina Shayk, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella Maxwell at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/eCXRBWupFc — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Leonardo linked with Maya Jama

Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone back in 2022 after four years of dating. Following that, he was linked with several celebrities including Gigi Hadid. Recently, the Catch Me If You Can actor was linked with the Love Island host Maya Jama.

The two sparked dating rumours after Maya was spotted wearing a necklace with Leo written on it. Upon being questioned, she opened up about the matter and shared a tweet. It read, "I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please." Check the post below:

I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023

About Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk is a Russian supermodel and was Bradley Cooper's former partner. Irina and Bradley ended their relationship back in 2019 after almost four years of dating. Currently, they are co-parents to their six-year-old daughter. Before Irina Shayk was spotted with Leonardo, she went to attend Marc Jacobs party at Coachella with Riccardo Tisci and Stella Maxwell.