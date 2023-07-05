Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Go To War

Martin Scorsese's upcoming film titled Killers of the Flower Moon trailer is out. The filmmaker's highly-anticipated thriller will feature his longtime associates Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in lead roles. This is for the first time these two actors will star in a Scorsese film together.

3 things you need to know

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The movie will release theatrically on October 20.

The film is set in 1920s America and is based on David Grann's true crime story.

Martin Scorsese's next promises to be a crime epic

The over two-minute trailer of Killers of the Flower Moon featured Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, a resident of Oklahoma. Ernest's uncle named Bill Hale (Robert De Niro) comes into the picture and reveals to him that the land which was believed to be of no use has the largest oil deposits.

The new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ has been released.



The film releases on October 6 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/GZDmGH4UB2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 5, 2023

Bill Hale further explains Ernest the situation and says, "This wealth should come to us." Following this, Bill and his white friends embark on a quest to take over the land by hook or by crook. The trailer also features the killing of the Osage people as the lust for power takes centrestage. The video has several dramatic scenes as Ernest finds it hard to either side with his wife or his uncle.

Everything to know about Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is the cinematic adaptation of the David Grann novel by the same name. The film has a lengthy runtime of 206 minutes. It’s based on the FBI investigation of a number of murders of Native Americans taking place in 1920s Oklahoma.

(Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone will play husband and wife in Killers of The Flower Moon | Image: Twitter)

The film features stars such as Tantoo Cardinal, Jesse Plimons, William Belleau, Michael Abbot Jr., Jack White, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means, Schott Shephard, Barry Corbin and more.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres at Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starrer Killers of the Flower Moon had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. The film received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience. Martin thanked the audience who attended the screening and felt moved by their reactions. "I do not think I've ever experienced like this," he said according to Deadline.