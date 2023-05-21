Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers Of The Flower Moon Receives Standing Ovation At Cannes 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starrer Killers of the Flower Moon received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience at Cannes Film Festival. The film had its world premiere at Cannes 2023 on May 20. Killers of the Flower Moon is helmed by Martin Scorsese. Lily Gladstone also played a prominent role in the movie.

Several videos from Cannes have been making the rounds on the internet wherein Martin Scorsese and Lily Gladstone were seen feeling overwhelmed by the response of the audience. They were seen looking at the audience with teary eyes and they cheered for them all along during the standing ovation. Later, Martin took the center stage and interacted with the audience. Check the posts below.

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON” red carpet premiere at Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/dLhTq6MDu6 — Films to Films 🎬🎥 (@filmstofilms_) May 20, 2023

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON mvp Lily Gladstone is getting her major moment during its Cannes standing ovation pic.twitter.com/qItnVfADM5 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon received a 9-minute standing ovation at its #Cannes premiere 👏 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/7n2XSUPbEK — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 20, 2023

The line to get into Martin Scorsese’s KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON is the biggest one I’ve seen at #Cannes2023 so far pic.twitter.com/comzjfdrK1 — Matt Neglia @Cannes (@NextBestPicture) May 20, 2023

Martin Scorsese expresses gratitude

Martin thanked the audience who attended the screening of Killers of the Flower Moon and expressed gratitude as he was moved by their reactions. "I do not think I've ever experienced like this," he said according to Deadline. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6. The movie is based on real-life events. This crime saga will feature Leonardo DiCaprio as Burkhart and Lily Gladstone as Mollie Kyle. The official synopsis of the film reads, "In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered after oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate."