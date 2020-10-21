Kim Kardashian Admits Making More Money On Social Media Than Doing 'KUWTK' Season

Hollywood beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she makes more money by uploading a sponsored social media post than doing an entire Keeping up with the Kardashians season. During an appearance on My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Kim Kardashian admitted that she wouldn’t be where she is financially without Keeping up with the Kardashians. More so, Kim explained that this is why she and her sisters continue to share their lives with the audience.

Kim Kardashian's reported fee per post

However, Kim Kardashian added that she 'realistically' makes more money by posting something on social media than she makes in an entire Keeping up with the Kardashians season. While Kim Kardashian did not spill beans on how much she earns for each sponsored post on Instagram, TMZ claims that the reality TV show star’s per Instagram paid post fee ranges from $3,00,000 to $5,00,000, which also touches 1 million USD at times. TMZ further claims that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, and Khloé split between 50 and 60 per cent of the current KUWTK contract, while the rest of the family took what's left, which means that Kim makes about $20 million for the most recent renewal.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian's billionaire status was snatched away by Forbes, as the editors of the popular magazine insisted that Kanye West's claims about his wife's wealth were false. Kanye West had congratulated Kim Kardashian on Twitter for ‘becoming a billionaire’ after the reality TV czarina bagged a deal with the cosmetic giant, Coty. Forbes mentioned that Kim Kardashian's net worth "isn’t estimated to be part of the six comma club yet". Forbes addressed the issue on their website and mentioned that Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated to be around $900 million.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. Kim is also the owner of the Shapewear brand, SKIMS.

