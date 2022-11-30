Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Finalise Divorce; Duo To Have 'equal Access' To Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce, almost two years after the reality TV star filed it in February 2021. According to documents obtained by People, the former couple will have joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Donda rapper will also be required to pay Kim $200,000 every month for child support.

Kim Kardashian-Kanye West finalise divorce nearly two years after parting ways

The documents further mention that Kanye will be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. Kim and Kanye have waived spousal support. They also agreed to settle problems regarding their children by acting as mediators. However, if one of them fails to take part, the other gets to make the decision by default. Their other assets, including property, will be divided in accordance with their prenup.

The divorce finalisation comes 9 months after the court declared Kim 'legally single' during a hearing. The hearing took place shortly after Kim claimed she was suffering "emotional distress" at the hands of Kanye, who was putting "misinformation" about their personal matters on social media.

In court documents obtained by E! News back in February, Kim mentioned, "I very much desire to be divorced. While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives"

(IMAGE: AP)