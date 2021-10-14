Kim Kardashian Becomes Sole Owner Hidden Hills Estate That She Shared With Kanye West

Amid the news of beauty mogul Kim Kardashian’s parting ways with husband Kanye West, a ray of hope beckoned when Kim and Kanye were spotted hanging out together. But, it seems that the divorce is barreling down the tracks. The estranged couple is way further along in their divorce proceedings than one can think of.

According to the recent development, TMZ stated that their most valuable asset is already signed, sealed, and delivered to Kim at a price of USD 20 million. According to the legal docs obtained by the international portal, Kim is now the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate, where the couple lived together, before parting ways.

Kim Kardashian becomes the sole owner of the estate where the couple lived

Reportedly, the wrapper has signed over his rights to the property and the transfer was recorded with the County of Los Angeles on September 28. The divorce is full steam ahead, and this is the steaming signal that there will be no reconciliation. According to various reports, in return for becoming the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate, Kim paid Kanye USD 20 million. Reportedly, that was the price they paid in 2014 before Kanye razed the house to the ground and rebuilt it, and it is now worth around USD 60 million.

Kanye then had worked with architects and designers from around the world to finish it and transform it into a complete masterpiece. Kim and her four kids have remained in the home since February when she filed for divorce, and sources close to Kim Kardashian revealed to TMZ that the home is the most important part of the property settlement for the star.

Meanwhile, despite filing for divorce, the reality TV star recently introduced herself with estranged husband Kanye West's last name as she made her debut as the host for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live. According to Page Six, Kanye had helped his estranged wife, Kim to prepare for her gig. A source told the entertainment portal that Kim was nervous about hosting SNL and it was something challenging for her. The source had added that Kanye was quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.

IMAGE: AP